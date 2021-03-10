Adult, teen charged in armed pharmacy robberies in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged two people in connection with a series of violent robberies in Calgary.

Police say 49 pharmacy robberies were reported between September 2020 and March 9, 2021.

In a release, the Calgary Police Service said that several groups of people are thought to be responsible for the robberies, some of which have caused “significant harm” to employees.

Pharmacists scared and frustrated after string of Calgary robberies

“Innocent members of the public were being robbed at gunpoint and in some cases physically assaulted,” Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs said. “We will find those responsible for causing this harm.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe at work and in the community.” Tweet This

On Monday, police arrested four people thought to be involved with at least six of the robberies.

The suspects were arrested during the search of two downtown apartments — one in the 1000 block of 10 Street Southwest and the other in the 1000 block of Sixth Street Southwest — and two homes in northeast Calgary — one in the 0-100 block of Savanna Common Northeast and the other in the 0-100 block of Savanna Park Northeast.

During the searches of the properties, police said the following items were seized:

$1,850 cash

Handgun with a prohibited magazine

Airsoft handgun

Bear spray canisters

Knives and machetes

Clothing, including balaclavas, believed to have been used in the robberies

Pharmaceutical products

Six cell phones

Three vehicles were also seized for further search pending the application of a search warrant

A selection of items Calgary police said were seized during a search of two homes and two apartments on Monday, March 8, 2021. Calgary Police Service handout

Of the four people police arrested, only two were charged.

Parampreet Dhaliwal, 19, is charged with six counts of robbery with a firearm, six counts of disguise with intent and one count of assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 16, 2021.

Calgary police respond to 3 pharmacy robberies over Family Day long weekend

Additionally, a 17-year-old male — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — has been charged with three counts of robbery with a firearm, three counts of disguise with intent and six counts of breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 12, 2021.

Calgary police release photos of suspect in March 9 pharmacy robbery

As Calgary police continue to investigate an increase in pharmacy robberies, they have released photos of a man thought to be responsible for one in the community of Rundle on Tuesday.

Police said a pharmacy in the 5102 block of Rundlehorn Drive Northeast was robbed at around 3 p.m.

“During the robbery, the suspect brandished a metal rod and began to swing it around while demanding opioids,” police said.

The employee received minor injuries.

Police said a pharmacy in the 5102 block of Rundlehorn Drive Northeast was robbed at around 3 p.m. Calgary Police Service handout

The suspect is described as being five-foot-ten and weighing 180 pounds, wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans, dark pants and white gloves.

Anyone with information on the ongoing robberies targeting pharmacies – or the identity of the man involved in the Rundle robbery — is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.