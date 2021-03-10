Manitoba reports 1 additional coronavirus death, 77 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials say another Manitoban has died from COVID-19 and 77 more infections have been reported across the province.

The latest cases announced on the province’s online COVID-19 portal Wednesday bring the province’s total number of cases to 32,421 after six previously announced cases were removed due to data corrections.

Read more: First doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine have arrived in Manitoba

Since March of last year, 908 Manitobans have died from COVID-19.

Of the latest cases 24 were reported in the Winnipeg Health region, nine cases were from the Southern Health region, six were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 36 were reported in the Northern Health region, and two cases came from in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 Coronavirus: Manitoba’s slow, cautious reopen a result of behaviours last fall Coronavirus: Manitoba’s slow, cautious reopen a result of behaviours last fall

The province’s latest victim of the virus is a woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at River East Personal Care Home in Winnipeg.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are now 162 people in hospital as a result of novel coronavirus and 21 patients in ICU connected to the virus, according to provincial data.

Read more: Behind the scenes of a Winnipeg restaurant after 1 year of coronavirus restrictions

Health officials say an outbreak at Seven Oaks General Hospital unit 3U4-7 in Winnipeg has been declared over.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.8 per cent provincially and 2.9 in Winnipeg.

1:20 Coronavirus: Manitoba’s top doctor says positive tests being screened for variants Coronavirus: Manitoba’s top doctor says positive tests being screened for variants

Health officials say 1,928 tests for novel coronavirus were done Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests done across the province since February to 541,926.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 1,185 active cases of COVID-19 across Manitoba on Wednesday while 30,328 are listed as having recovered, according to provincial data.

Manitoba announced 66 new cases and one additional death from the virus on Tuesday.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 variants of concern reported in the province Wednesday after eight new cases of the B.1.351 COVID-19 variant, first discovered in South Africa, and five cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first discovered in the United Kingdom were reported Tuesday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.