Okanagan weather: Double-digit heat returns

Following an unsettled Wednesday, sunshine, stemming from an upper ridge of high pressure, is in Thursday’s forecast.

As a result, temperatures should spring into high single digits late in the day before falling to around -4 C overnight.

The second week of March will finish on a mild note on Friday, with temperatures rebounding into double digits by a degree or two under a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

On Saturday, sunshine gets back into full swing to start the weekend before a mix of sun and cloud returns to finish the second weekend of March on Sunday.

Daytime highs will sit around 12 C to 13 C in the afternoon on both days and will stay in double digits into the final week of winter under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.

