Weather

Okanagan weather: Double-digit heat returns

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 11, 2021 1:13 pm
A mix of sun and cloud returns to the Okanagan on Friday.
A mix of sun and cloud returns to the Okanagan on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Following an unsettled Wednesday, sunshine, stemming from an upper ridge of high pressure, is in Thursday’s forecast.

As a result, temperatures should spring into high single digits late in the day before falling to around -4 C overnight.

The second week of March will finish on a mild note on Friday, with temperatures rebounding into double digits by a degree or two under a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.
SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

Click to play video 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: March 10' Kelowna Weather Forecast: March 10
Kelowna Weather Forecast: March 10

 

On Saturday, sunshine gets back into full swing to start the weekend before a mix of sun and cloud returns to finish the second weekend of March on Sunday.

Daytime highs will sit around 12 C to 13 C in the afternoon on both days and will stay in double digits into the final week of winter under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

