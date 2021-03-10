Abbotsford’s Centennial Park Elementary closed to in-class instruction due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

An elementary school in Abbotsford, B.C., is closed Wednesday morning because of a staffing shortage linked to COVID-19.

The Abbotsford School District said several people at Centennial Park Elementary have tested positive for the coronavirus, which resulted in a number of classes and staff having to self-isolate.

The school is now closing its doors for the rest of the week because it doesn’t have enough staff to operate.

Students will receive virtual instruction for at least the rest of the week.

Last week, an independent school in Port Coquitlam shut down following an exposure to a COVID-19 variant of concern.

B.C. recorded 550 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday along with two deaths.