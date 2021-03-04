Port Coquitlam private school closed to in-class learning due to COVID-19 variant exposure

Send this page to someone via email

A school in Port Coquitlam has shut down following an exposure to a COVID-19 variant of concern.

A letter sent to families at Archbishop Carney Secondary on Wednesday said the school has suspended in-class learning. There will be no classes on Thursday and online classes will take place from March 5 to 12.

A variant exposure notice was sent out to parents earlier this week.

According to the letter, Fraser Health said a significant number of students and staff have been asked to self-isolate.

The school decided it did not have enough staff to hold classes.

Fraser Health has issued exposure notices regarding COVID-19 variants of concern to multiple other schools in the region.