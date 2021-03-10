Quebec logs 792 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths as hospitalizations rise

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 792 new cases and 10 additional deaths tied to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.

Health officials say one of those deaths occurred in the past 24-hour period, while the other fatalities were retroactively tallied from earlier in the month.

The province’s case count stands at 294,652. Recoveries have surpassed 277,000 throughout the course of the health crisis.

The death toll attributable to the novel coronavirus, which remains the highest in Canada, has reached 10,503.

In Quebec, the number of hospitalizations related to the pandemic rose by five to 581. Of them, there are 112 people in intensive care units, an increase of two.

Vaccination, meanwhile, continues to ramp up. The province gave another 18,101 jabs Tuesday for a total of 599,833 administered doses to date.

As of Wednesday, all Quebecers over the age of 70 can now register for their first shot. The government hopes to lower the minimum age requirement to 65 for Montreal later this week.

When it comes to screening, 30,772 tests were given Monday.