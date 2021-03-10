Alert issued after overdoses in Cobourg tied to teal-coloured fentanyl: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have issued an alert after recent overdoses in Cobourg, Ont., were linked to a teal-coloured fentanyl.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit issued the alert on Wednesday, noting that the fentanyl tied to the overdoses may be contaminated with toxic substances, or have inconsistent or increased potency. The health unit did not say how many overdoses have occurred.

Police have confirmed this form of fentanyl is circulating in the community, the health unit said.

Signs of an overdose include: very large or very small pupils, slow or no breathing, cold and clammy skin, blue or purple fingernails or lips, and snoring or gurgling sounds. Often in drug overdoses, it is also difficult to wake up the person.

“We are very concerned about the presence of teal-coloured fentanyl in the area and the fact that more overdose incidents could occur if people aren’t aware and extra vigilant that potentially toxic substances are present in our community,” said Catherine MacDonald, the health unit’s substances and harm reduction co-ordinator.

The health unit advises anyone who uses drugs — or knows someone does — to follow these safety tips:

Test a small amount of drug before you use.

Never use alone.

Ensure that 911 can be contacted in the event of an overdose.

Avoid mixing drugs

Keep a naloxone kit on hand. A kit is available at most pharmacies and needle-exchange sites. Check ontario.ca/naloxone for a list of locations offering free kits.

If you are alone, call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) virtual safe consumption at 1-888-668-NORS (6677), or use a buddy system and call a friend.

MacDonald also encourages people to intervene if they see someone who is overdosing. They should call 911 and give the person naloxone. She notes the Good Samaritan Act protects anyone trying to help in an emergency from possible legal repercussions.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act also protects people on the scene of an overdose from being charged for possessing or using drugs, she noted.

