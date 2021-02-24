Menu

Global News Morning BC
February 24 2021 9:52am
05:00

Are Canadians apathetic about the overdose crisis?

A new Angus Reid survey finds Canadians are increasingly losing interest in the illicit drug crisis. We talk to BC Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson about those findings.

