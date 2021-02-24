Global News Morning BC February 24 2021 9:52am 05:00 Are Canadians apathetic about the overdose crisis? A new Angus Reid survey finds Canadians are increasingly losing interest in the illicit drug crisis. We talk to BC Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson about those findings. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7659648/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7659648/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?