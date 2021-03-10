Nova Scotia RCMP burn surplus gear 11 months after mass shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Mounties in Nova Scotia have set nearly 7 tonnes of surplus gear, including uniform parts and body armour, ablaze this month.

In a brief statement to Global News, the force confirmed that between March 6 and 8, it incinerated precisely 6.92 tonnes.

“The kit and clothing items destroyed included such items as uniform shirts, pants, body armour, boots and other items that form part of a member’s uniform,” wrote Cpl. Mark Skinner by email.

The decision to destroy the items comes as the Nova Scotia RCMP faces scrutiny for its response to the massacre that left 22 Nova Scotians dead last April, and as the federal government begins enforcing a new prohibition on the sale of decommissioned RCMP vehicles.

Over 13 hours between April 18 and 19, 2020, an armed gunman killed 22 people on a rampage in rural Nova Scotia while dressed as an RCMP officer.

The man, who was shot dead by police, had an authentic RCMP uniform and a convincing replica RCMP vehicle.

In January, federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced a moratorium on the sale of ex-RCMP cruisers, to ensure “they cannot be easily misused for criminal purposes.”

Since the mass shooting, calls have mounted for tighter restrictions that would also ban the sale of surplus or unneeded RCMP uniforms.

In a previous statement to Global News, Nova Scotia RCMP said its policy on the management and disposal of such kit and clothing “requires that uniform clothing items that are no longer serviceable or required by a member be condemned, destroyed or altered so that they cannot be identified or re-worn as an article of the RCMP uniform.”

There is no law prohibiting the ownership of such items.

Meanwhile, the joint federal-provincial inquiry in the mass shooting has begun accepting applications from potential participants. The commission of inquiry, formally known as the Mass Casualty Commission, issued a statement Wednesday saying its team has moved into new offices in Halifax and Truro, N.S.

Those applying for standing in the proceedings can also seek funding, but they must first demonstrate a “direct and substantial interest” in the commission’s mandate, it reads. Some people have already been granted permission to participate, including surviving victims and the families of the victims, as well as the federal and provincial governments. Those granted standing can participate on their own behalf, or they can be represented by a lawyer or a representative who is not a lawyer, subject to the commission’s approval. “The office space in Truro will ensure that we have a space to conduct commission work in closer proximity to those most directly affected by the mass casualty,” wrote the commissioners in a collective statement. “Teams are moving in and working within health and safety guidelines.” Applications can be filled out on the commission’s website and must be submitted for approval no later than April 6. Further updates on the work of the commission will be shared on Twitter and Facebook accounts, to be set up shortly, it confirmed. With files from The Canadian Press

