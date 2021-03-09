Alberta records 255 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 6 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta added 255 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 136,374 confirmed cases since the pandemic began last year.

The province said the 255 new cases came as a result of 5,434 tests being processed, putting the province’s positivity rate at about 4.6 per cent.

There were 263 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, 37 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Alberta Health reported six additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the province’s death toll from COVID-19 to 1,926.

All of the deaths reported Tuesday included comorbidities, according to Alberta Health.

Two of the deaths occurred in the Edmonton zone: a woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Terra Losa Lifestyle Options and a woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Churchill Manor.

Two deaths occurred in the South zone: a man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Edith Cavell Care Centre and a man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Cardston Health Centre.

A man in his 70s in the Calgary zone linked to the outbreak at Strathmore Hospital died.

A man in his 80s in the Central zone linked to the outbreak at Symphony Senior Living Aspen Ridge also died.

There were 4,470 active COVID-19 cases in the province on Tuesday. Of those, 1,594 were in the Calgary zone, 1,182 were in the Edmonton zone, 876 were in the North zone, 440 were in the Central zone, 368 were in the South zone and 10 were not tied to any specific zone.

Twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19 variants were identified Tuesday, all of which were the B.1.1.7. variant, which was first discovered in the U.K.

In total, Alberta has now confirmed 687 cases of the COVID-19 variant, 674 of which are the U.K variant and 13 of which are the N501Y.V2 variant, which was first discovered in South Africa.

As of March 8, 303,823 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta, with 91,138 residents fully vaccinated with two doses.

On Wednesday, the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan expands as some Albertans can start making appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Beginning at 8 a.m., Albertans aged 50 to 64, as well as First Nations, Métis and Inuit people 35 to 49 years old who do not have a severe chronic illness can call 811 or make appointments through the online portal.

There was no in-person update from Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Tuesday. The chief medical officer of health is expected to provide her next update on COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.