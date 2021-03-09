Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan easing restrictions on household gatherings

By David Giles Global News
Click to play video ''
WATCH LIVE: Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab provide a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan government is easing some of its public health measures brought in to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The ban on household gatherings is being lifted immediately.

Starting Tuesday, individual households can create a bubble to a maximum of 10 individuals in a home at any one time.

Read more: SHA warns of risks in loosening coronavirus rules

Officials said the household bubble must remain consistent and must be contained to the same individuals.

Saskatchewan banned household gatherings on Dec. 17, 2020, except in limited circumstances.

The province is also easing the restrictions on worship services.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting March 19, places of worship are allowed up to 30 per cent of capacity or 150 people, whichever is lesser.

All masking protocols remain in place, however, clergy may remove their mask while officiating provided three metres of distancing is maintained.

Read more: Guidelines for vaccinated Canadians will only evolve ‘when safe,’ Tam says

All other public health measures remain in place and are scheduled to expire on March 19.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, are holding a briefing at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

It will be livestreamed on Global News.

­More to come

