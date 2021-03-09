COVID-19: 14 new cases for Peterborough area, variants of concern jump to 87

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker website as of 4:16 p.m., there are now 86 active cases in its jurisdiction, up from 84 active cases reported Monday. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There are now 87 presumed variant of concern cases, another increase from the 78 variants reported on Monday and 56 reported on Friday. The health unit’s first variant of concern was the B.1.1.7, first detected in the United Kingdom, which was reported on Feb. 23.

The outbreak declared Feb. 20 at Severn Court Student Residence in Peterborough’s west end has been a key factor in the surge in cases and variants, prompting the region to move into red-zone status on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak also declared March 5 at Trent University’s Champlain College residence is linked to the Severn Court outbreak, the health unit said Monday.

Case updates were not provided Tuesday, but as of Monday morning there were 51 cases linked to the Severn Court outbreak.

A section 22 order has been placed at Seven Court on Wilfred Drive and Fleming College closed its Sutherland Campus for two weeks beginning March 1.

On Tuesday, Fleming College reported seven cases related to the Sutherland Campus; Trent University reported nine active student cases, eight related to those living in residence and one student living off campus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

COVID-19 case data for Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

Of the health unit’s 737 cumulative cases (a case was also added to a previous day), 642 are now resolved — approximately 87 per cent. There were 629 cases reported resolved on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The only other active outbreak for the health unit is at Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield, which was declared on March 6 (case details unavailable).

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 169 cases linked to 27 outbreaks The number of close contacts dropped to 226 on Tuesday after there were 264 reported 24 hours earlier. Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports “fewer than five” inpatients with COVID-19, unchanged since Feb. 18. There also remain 17 patients at the hospital as a result of transfers from other areas.

Since the pandemic was declared there have been 25 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, three of which required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Thursday. The pandemic has claimed the lives of nine residents in the health unit’s jurisdiction, three of them associated with a November 2020 outbreak at in Peterborough. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

Testing

On Monday, the health unit reported that more than 44,440 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough.

Story continues below advertisement

2:10 Coronavirus: Progress made on Ontario vaccine rollout Coronavirus: Progress made on Ontario vaccine rollout