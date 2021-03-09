Kingston man facing manslaughter charge following Pine Street deaths: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston, Ont., man was arrested this week in relation to two deaths on Pine Street late last year.

According to a police news release, the only surviving person in the Dec. 12 confrontation, 47-year-old Paul Luyten, was arrested Monday.

Back in December, police were called to the 100 block of Pine Street late in the evening to a rooming house where three people were found injured.

Two people, 59-year-old John Blais Mackenzie and 39-year-old Krista Quesnelle, died as a result of the altercation, while Luyten was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the two deaths were the result of an ongoing dispute between the neighbours. Quesnelle lived with, her boyfriend, Luyten, and Mackenzie lived nearby.

Before they were both killed, Quesnelle and Mackenzie got into a fight, and police say Mackenzie stabbed her. Those wounds would lead to her death, according to police.

Following Quesnelle’s injuries, Luyten and Mackenzie got into a fight, which led to Mackenzie’s death, police say.

Along with his manslaughter charge, Luyten is facing a count of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and six counts of breaching his probation.