Brookfield Infrastructure hostile offer unanimously rejected by Inter Pipeline board

Crime

Kingston man facing manslaughter charge following Pine Street deaths: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 4:06 pm
Kingston police say a man is charged with manslaughter in the death of another man who stabbed his girlfriend, leading to her death.
Kingston police say a man is charged with manslaughter in the death of another man who stabbed his girlfriend, leading to her death.

A Kingston, Ont., man was arrested this week in relation to two deaths on Pine Street late last year.

According to a police news release, the only surviving person in the Dec. 12 confrontation, 47-year-old Paul Luyten, was arrested Monday.

Back in December, police were called to the 100 block of Pine Street late in the evening to a rooming house where three people were found injured.

Read more: Kingston Police investigating two deaths on Pine street Saturday night

Two people, 59-year-old John Blais Mackenzie and 39-year-old Krista Quesnelle, died as a result of the altercation, while Luyten was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the two deaths were the result of an ongoing dispute between the neighbours. Quesnelle lived with, her boyfriend, Luyten, and Mackenzie lived nearby.

Before they were both killed, Quesnelle and Mackenzie got into a fight, and police say Mackenzie stabbed her. Those wounds would lead to her death, according to police.

Click to play video '2 stabbing deaths at Pine Street rooming house being treated as a murder investigation by Kingston Police' 2 stabbing deaths at Pine Street rooming house being treated as a murder investigation by Kingston Police
2 stabbing deaths at Pine Street rooming house being treated as a murder investigation by Kingston Police – Dec 14, 2020

Following Quesnelle’s injuries, Luyten and Mackenzie got into a fight, which led to Mackenzie’s death, police say.

Along with his manslaughter charge, Luyten is facing a count of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and six counts of breaching his probation.

