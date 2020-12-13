Kingston Police investigating two deaths on Pine street Saturday night

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police say a man and a woman are dead following an incident Saturday night in the 100 block of Pine Street.

Patrol units responded to 911 calls reporting a possible stabbing around 10 pm December 12, police say.

Upon arriving at a rooming house on Pine Street, two men and a woman were found with multiple injuries.

A 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 39-year-old woman was taken to Kingston General Hospital by Frontenac Paramedics, where she was pronounced deceased.

A third 47-year-old man was also taken to KGH and released after being treated for minor injuries.

The Kingston Police Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Fisher at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or by email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca.

Detective Sergeant Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca. is also listed by police as a contact.

Police say tips can also be given anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous