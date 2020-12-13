Menu

Crime

Kingston Police investigating two deaths on Pine street Saturday night

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted December 13, 2020 7:01 pm
Kingston Police vehicle at a crime scene.
Kingston Police vehicle at a crime scene. Global Kingston

Kingston Police say a man and a woman are dead following an incident Saturday night in the 100 block of Pine Street.

Patrol units responded to 911 calls reporting a possible stabbing around 10 pm December 12, police say.

Upon arriving at a rooming house on Pine Street, two men and a woman were found with multiple injuries.

A 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 39-year-old woman was taken to Kingston General Hospital by Frontenac Paramedics, where she was pronounced deceased.

A third 47-year-old man was also taken to KGH and released after being treated for minor injuries.

The Kingston Police Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident.

Read more: House fire in Belleville sends one to hospital; Kingston fire damage tops $500K

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Fisher at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or by email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca.

Detective Sergeant Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca. is also listed by police as a contact.

Police say tips can also be given anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous

 

 

 

CrimeKingstonStabbingKingston PoliceKingston NewsKingston Ontario NewstipsincidentFrontenac ParamedicsPine StreetDvision Street
