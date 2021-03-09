B.C. Premier John Horgan takes media questions Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan will be holding a media availability Tuesday at noon.

The press conference will be live-streamed above.

In addition to taking questions from the media, Horgan is also expected to announce COVID-19 relief funding support for the transportation sector.

Horgan will be joined by Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and members of the inter-city bus and regional airport industries.

In February, the federal Liberal government promised cash-strapped cities billions of dollars in permanent funding for their public- transit systems, including B.C.

About $6 billion will be made available to municipalities right away for projects that are ready to go, according to the government, while the remainder will go into a $3-billion per year fund that can will be doled out on a project-by-project basis starting in 2026-27.

More to come.

-with files from The Canadian Press