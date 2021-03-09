Guelph reports 5 new cases of COVID-19, active cases fall below 100

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing its total case count to 2,785.

Active cases fell by nine from the previous day to 97 with another 14 people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Resolved cases in the city have reached 2,651 and Guelph’s death toll of 37 has remained unchanged since Feb. 24.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health reported 43.9 cases per 100,000, which puts the region in the red level of the province’s framework.

There are also three cases being treated in an intensive care unit somewhere in WDG Public Health’s jurisdiction, but it wouldn’t reveal which hospitals they are being treated at.

Wellington County

There was one new case of COVID-19 reported in Wellington County on Tuesday as its case count reached 993.

Active cases remained at 20 with one more person recovering, raising the county’s resolved cases to 940.

The death toll of 33 remained unchanged.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases involve seniors over the age of 80 who have been connected to an outbreak.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are four active COVID-19 outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

Only two residents out of these affected facilities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

There are four outbreaks among Guelph’s schools, including two at Westwood Public School where five students have tested positive for the virus. Two classes have been closed, but the school remains open.

The other outbreaks are at St. Peter Catholic School and John Galt Public School.

Public health is also reporting eight outbreaks among businesses, including one related to the bar and restaurant industry and another related to the recreation and fitness industry.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 21,972 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 727 more vaccinations than what was reported the previous day.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals — those who have received two doses — has only grown by four from the previous day to 6,468.

That means 2.5 per cent of the eligible population in the jurisdiction has been fully vaccinated. Public health has set a goal of having 75 per cent vaccinated by the end of August.

Adults over the age of 70 can now pre-register for a vaccination appointment. The full list of who can pre-register can be found on public health’s website.