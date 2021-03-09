Menu

Health

New Brunswick reporting 29th COVID-19-related death

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 1:07 pm
N.B. businesses optimistic ahead of move to yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery
New Brunswick is set to move all of its health zones back to the yellow phase of COVID-19 recovery this Sunday. Businesses say they’re cautiously optimistic about the change and hopeful that it eventually leads to a reopening of the Atlantic Bubble. Tim Roszell has the story.

New Brunswick is recording its 29th death related to COVID-19.

The province says the person was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston, and was between the ages of 70 and 79.

According to public health, the person died as a result of underlying health complications, including COVID-19.

Read more: Latest round of testing confirms 12 new cases at Manoir Belle Vue

The facility had been dealing with an outbreak among staff and residents that began in February.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting a single new case involving a person in his or her 60s in Zone 6 (Bathurst region). The case is travel-related and the person is self-isolating, according to the province.

There are 35 active cases and three people are in hospital,

NB premier concerned about impact of the approaching march break
NB premier concerned about impact of the approaching march break – Feb 26, 2021
