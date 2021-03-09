New Brunswick reporting 29th COVID-19-related death

New Brunswick is recording its 29th death related to COVID-19.
The province says the person was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston, and was between the ages of 70 and 79.
According to public health, the person died as a result of underlying health complications, including COVID-19.
The facility had been dealing with an outbreak among staff and residents that began in February.
Meanwhile, public health is reporting a single new case involving a person in his or her 60s in Zone 6 (Bathurst region). The case is travel-related and the person is self-isolating, according to the province.
There are 35 active cases and three people are in hospital,
