Health

Latest round of testing confirms 12 new cases at Manoir Belle Vue

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 13, 2021 11:19 am
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

A long-term care home in Edmundston, N.B., says the latest round of COVID-19 testing has detected 12 new cases at the facility.

In a Facebook post made on Saturday, Manoir Belle Vue Inc., said seven residents and five employees had tested positive in their most recent tests.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries Friday

The facility, which officials say is considered the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak, says that seven residents have also recovered from the virus.

That means a total of 32 residents have recovered from the virus.

New Brunswick has yet to report its COVID-19 data on Saturday; it’s unclear if these figures will be included.

However, as of Friday, the province was reporting 156 active cases of the virus.

New Brunswick has had 1,382 cases confirmed since the pandemic began, of which 1,203 people have recovered.

There have been 22 COVID-19-related deaths in the province, with two being reported this week.

One of the deaths occurred at Manoir Belle Vue.

As of Friday, six people were in hospital as a result of the virus, two of whom are in intensive care.

The Edmundston region remains in the red phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan. All other regions remain in the orange phase.

