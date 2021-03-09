Menu

Canada

Quebec provincial police officer convicted of dangerous driving in boy’s death loses appeal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2021 12:37 pm
Former Sûreté du Québec officer Patrick Ouellet was sentenced to eight months in prison.
Former Sûreté du Québec officer Patrick Ouellet was sentenced to eight months in prison. Global News

Quebec provincial police officer Patrick Ouellet, convicted in 2018 of dangerous driving causing the death of a child, will have to head to prison after he lost his appeal with Quebec’s highest court.

The Sûreté du Québec police officer was convicted after a young child died during a police operation on the morning of Feb. 13, 2014, in Longueuil.

While he was in an area where the speed limit is set at 50 km/h, Ouellet was driving at a speed of 134 km/h in the seconds before he collided with a vehicle. A man and his young son were in the car.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: SQ officer guilty of dangerous driving in child’s death could get 8-month sentence

The five-year-old boy who was in the car died from the impact of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the charges were not laid until more than a year later, in May 2015. The guilty verdict came down in July 2018.

A judge with the Quebec Court handed down a prison sentence of eight months to Ouellet.

After the ruling from Quebec’s Court of Appeal, Ouellet will begin to serve his sentence starting this Friday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Sureté du QuébecLongueuilQuebec provincial policeMontreal south shoreQuebec Court of AppealPatrick OuelletLongueuil crashQuebec Appeal Court

