Six people charged, weapons seized in central Alberta drug bust: ALERT

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged six people after a drug bust in central Alberta last month in which approximately $130,000 in illegal drugs was seized.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said “large amounts” of meth, fentanyl and cocaine were discovered at a rural residence in Mountain View County, a municipal district located between Calgary and Red Deer.

ALERT said more than $160,000 in drugs and cash were found, including 281 grams of meth, 330 grams of fentanyl, 261 grams of cocaine, 758 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and $30,780 cash.

The search of the home also led to the seizure of four guns — two loaded handguns, a rifle and a shotgun – and resulted in the arrest of six suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our information suggested these suspects were trafficking drugs in the region, and also supplying methamphetamine and fentanyl towards Medicine Hat and Lethbridge,” Staff Sgt. Kelsey Fraser said in a news release.

ALERT said the six people arrested face a total of 27 charges, including:

Edward Nicholson, 53, of Didsbury, charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and 11 firearms-related offences.

Ryan Riley, 35, of Medicine Hat, charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Lori Ehrler, 32, of Medicine Hat, charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Denise Dorge, 73, of Didsbury, charged with two firearms-related offences.

Colin Orum, 47, of Didsbury, charged with possession of drugs and careless storage of a firearm.

Letisha Whitesel, 19, of Didsbury, charged with property obtained by crime.

The investigation was carried out by ALERT’s Medicine Hat’s organized crime team with help from a number of partner agencies including Didsbury RCMP, Red Deer RCMP, the Medicine Hat Police Service and ALERT Red Deer.