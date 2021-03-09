Quebec to table budget on March 25 as coronavirus crisis continues

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government will unveil its budget for the 2021-2022 year on March 25 as the health crisis drags on.

Finance Minister Eric Girard made the announcement Tuesday, one day after the federal government ruled out tabling a budget this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The next budget will allow us to continue the work started in recent months to manage the health crisis, provide support to citizens and businesses and revive the economy,” Girard said in a statement.

“We will also give Quebecers the facts on the state of public finances and our economy in the context of the pandemic.”

The province’s last economic update was in November as the government faces a historic $15-billion deficit because of the public health crisis.

At the time, the Legault government vowed to pump billions into health care and the economy over the next three years, but some critics argued that’s not enough.

— with files from Global News’ Raquel Fletcher