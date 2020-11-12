COVID-19 pandemic leaves Quebec with $15 billion deficit for 2020-2021 fiscal year

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government expects the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will leave it with a $15-billion deficit this fiscal year.

The province will remain in the red in 2021-2022, with a forecast deficit of $8 billion.

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is presenting an economic update this afternoon revealing the extent of the damage COVID-19 has done to the province’s finances.

Last month, Girard told a legislature committee that the government didn’t plan to table a balanced budget before 2025.

In the budget he presented in March just before the pandemic, Girard had forecast Quebec’s economy would grow this fiscal year by about 2 per cent.

The update comes the same day the Montreal released its budget — which is balanced.

