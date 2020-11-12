Menu

Health

Quebec adds 1,365 coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths as hospitalizations rise

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to hold a press conference Thursday to provide an update on the province's pandemic response and the latest number of COVID-19 cases.

Quebec is reporting 1,365 new cases and 42 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

Of those deaths, nine occurred in the last 24 hours. Health authorities say the others have been retroactively added to the death toll.

The province’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 119,894, while recoveries have topped 100,000. The health crisis has led to the deaths of 6,557 Quebecers to date.

Hospitalizations rose by 10 to 583. Of those patients, 86 are intensive care, an increase of two from the previous day.

Health authorities say 30,533 tests were conducted Tuesday, the latest screening information that is available.

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the pandemic’s progression Thursday afternoon at the national assembly. Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, will also be present.

