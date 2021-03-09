Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Brampton Transit warns service could be affected by COVID-19 investigation Tuesday

By Jessica Patton Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Toronto, Peel Region move into grey-lockdown zone' Coronavirus: Toronto, Peel Region move into grey-lockdown zone
WATCH ABOVE: It’s the news local small businesses have been waiting for as non-essential retailers can now reopen for in-store shopping with Toronto and Peel Region moving to the grey-lockdown zone on Monday. But as Marianne Dimain reports, some businesses are left waiting for their turn.

Brampton Transit is warning riders that service may be affected and cancellations may occur due to a COVID-19 investigation on Tuesday.

The service did not provide any details in regard to the investigation but said Peel Public Health (PPH) directed all of its drivers to be tested for the virus, which Brampton Transit provided at its facilities.

PPH also said all operators should wear medical grade masks.

Read more: Canada’s public transit looks to rebound amid coronavirus pandemic

Some drivers may be required to self-isolate, which is why service could be affected, Brampton Transit said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“All efforts will be made to provide the best possible service under the current circumstances,” the service said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Those who are riding buses should continue following public health recommendations, including staying home if they are a close contact or have symptoms, wearing a tight fitting mask in public spaces and avoiding lowering their masks for eating or drinking while commuting unless it is a medical emergency.”

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesPeel Public HealthBrampton TransitBrampton Coronaviruspeel coronavirusBrampton Transit COVID-19 Investigation

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers