Brampton Transit warns service could be affected by COVID-19 investigation Tuesday

Brampton Transit is warning riders that service may be affected and cancellations may occur due to a COVID-19 investigation on Tuesday.

The service did not provide any details in regard to the investigation but said Peel Public Health (PPH) directed all of its drivers to be tested for the virus, which Brampton Transit provided at its facilities.

PPH also said all operators should wear medical grade masks.

Some drivers may be required to self-isolate, which is why service could be affected, Brampton Transit said.

“All efforts will be made to provide the best possible service under the current circumstances,” the service said in a statement Tuesday morning.

“Those who are riding buses should continue following public health recommendations, including staying home if they are a close contact or have symptoms, wearing a tight fitting mask in public spaces and avoiding lowering their masks for eating or drinking while commuting unless it is a medical emergency.”

