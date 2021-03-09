North York Catholic elementary school temporarily closed due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A North York Catholic elementary schools will be temporarily shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak, says the Toronto Catholic District School Board.

St. Francis Xavier, located on Gracefield Avenue, has 11 confirmed cases.

“Please be advised that as per TPH recommendation, St. Francis Xavier will be temporarily dismissed as a result of an ongoing COVID-19 investigation,” a tweet from the TCDSB read. “The school community has been informed and we will provide updates on available.”

According to a tweet from Toronto Public Health (TPH), it recommended the closure of the school “as a result of an ongoing COVID-19 investigation.”

It is not clear at this time whether any of the confirmed cases are considered to be variants of concern.

