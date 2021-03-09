Menu

Health

North York Catholic elementary school temporarily closed due to COVID-19

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 6:41 am
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School is temporarily closed down due to COVID-19.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School is temporarily closed down due to COVID-19. St. Francis Xavier/Google

A North York Catholic elementary schools will be temporarily shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak, says the Toronto Catholic District School Board.

St. Francis Xavier, located on Gracefield Avenue, has 11 confirmed cases.

Read more: Coronavirus: Toronto launches vaccine booking website until Ontario system is ready

“Please be advised that as per TPH recommendation, St. Francis Xavier will be temporarily dismissed as a result of an ongoing COVID-19 investigation,” a tweet from the TCDSB read. “The school community has been informed and we will provide updates on available.”

According to a tweet from Toronto Public Health (TPH), it recommended the closure of the school “as a result of an ongoing COVID-19 investigation.”

It is not clear at this time whether any of the confirmed cases are considered to be variants of concern.

