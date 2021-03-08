‘Concerning’ incidents involving children have Kelowna RCMP appealing for witnesses

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP are looking for witnesses following what they call two “concerning” incidents involving children.

In the first incident, a 10-year-old girl was walking home alone from school along Dougall Road South on March 4 when she noticed a man following her, police said.

Investigators said the girl ran but was chased by the suspect until she approached a 16-year-old girl and asked for help.

“The teenager also noticed the man, who had stopped chasing the child but was still loitering in the area,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP on Monday.

“She had the presence of mind to take the girl home with her and kept her safe until her parent could come pick her up.”

Both girls described the suspect as a man in his 30s with dark hair. Police said he was wearing camo pants, a dark jacket and a backpack.

On Monday, March 8, at around 8:30 a.m., police said a 10-year-old boy was on his way to school when he was chased by a man along Dell Road.

After losing the suspect, police said the boy ran to school and reported the incident to officials.

The suspect in this incident is described as a 30- to 40-year-old man of medium height with brown hair and a beard or goatee. Police said he was wearing grey jeans, a red T-shirt, a black zip-up hoodie and white shoes.

“We are extremely concerned with the nature of both of these incidents and our school resource officers and general investigation support team are working diligently on these investigations,” Noseworthy said.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed either of these incidents or who may have dashcam or surveillance video to come forward immediately.”

