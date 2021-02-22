Menu

Electronic music pioneers Daft Punk break up after 28 years

Crime

Kelowna RCMP remain tight-lipped about stabbing, arrest

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 6:25 pm
On Feb. 21, 2021, just after 2 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Seratoga Road where a man had allegedly broken into the home and assaulted an adult male with an edged weapon, police said.
Kelowna RCMP confirm one man has been arrested after a violent stabbing, more than 24 hours after the incident occurred.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said police officers responded to a home in the 3000 block of Seratoga Road on Feb. 21 just after 2:00 p.m.

A man allegedly broke into the residence and assaulted another man with an “edged weapon.”

Read more: Coroner releases report on suspected 2016 West Kelowna murder-suicide

The victim was transported to the hospital by paramedics with serious injuries, police said.

The suspect was arrested on the scene and remains in custody.

Kelowna stabbing victim’s father hopes death serves as warning about dangers of living on the streets – Jul 2, 2019

Police have not released the name of the 42-year-old accused assailant, stating the full findings of the investigation will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for charge approval.

RCMP has not said if the victim and suspect knew each other, or if the stabbing was gang or drug-related.

Read more: Teen stabbed in downtown Kelowna dies

“This is an active investigation, and anyone with knowledge of this matter is asked to contact police,” Noseworthy said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

