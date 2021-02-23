Menu

Crime

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant possibly in Kelowna, RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 11:50 am
Tyler Thrones is believed to be Kelowna or Vancouver, according to police.
RCMP

An Ontario police force is warning residents in Kelowna and Vancouver to be on the lookout for a man who has a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Tyler Thrones, 30, is wanted by the Greater Sudbury Police Service for charges of conspiracy to commit murder, extortion and criminal harassment.

Read more: Police asking for help in finding wanted Shuswap man

“This warrant is a Canada-wide Arrest Warrant and it is connected to the original incident in Greater Sudbury involving 30-year-old Adrian Eppinger,” wrote RCMP staff, in a release.

“(Eppinger) was arrested by the RCMP with the assistance of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team in the area of Mallach Road, Kelowna on Feb. 2, 2021.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tyler Thrones is described as five feet 10 inches, about 170 lbs, and having short Brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP or BC Crime Stoppers.

