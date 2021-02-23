Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant possibly in Kelowna, RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario police force is warning residents in Kelowna and Vancouver to be on the lookout for a man who has a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

Tyler Thrones, 30, is wanted by the Greater Sudbury Police Service for charges of conspiracy to commit murder, extortion and criminal harassment.

“This warrant is a Canada-wide Arrest Warrant and it is connected to the original incident in Greater Sudbury involving 30-year-old Adrian Eppinger,” wrote RCMP staff, in a release.

“(Eppinger) was arrested by the RCMP with the assistance of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team in the area of Mallach Road, Kelowna on Feb. 2, 2021.”

Tyler Thrones is described as five feet 10 inches, about 170 lbs, and having short Brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP or BC Crime Stoppers.