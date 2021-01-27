Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police asking for help in finding wanted Shuswap man

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 8:40 pm
A photo of Terrance Allan Jones, and one of his right arm, which is heavily tattooed.
A photo of Terrance Allan Jones, and one of his right arm, which is heavily tattooed. Kamloops RCMP

Police in Kamloops are asking for public help in locating a wanted man.

According to the Kamloops RCMP, Terrance Allan Jones, 40, is wanted for several offences, including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery where a firearm was used.

The charges stem from a stabbing incident in Blind Bay in mid-August, with police engaging in a manhunt. One suspect was arrested in Chase, with the second in Coldstream. Jones turned himself in late September.

Read more: Third fugitive in vicious Shuswap stabbing turns self in, police say

Police say an unendorsed warrant was issued after Jones allegedly breached his release conditions. He is believed to be in the Kamloops area.

Jones is described as a Caucasian male measuring 5-10 and 161 pounds. He has brown eyes, dirty blonde or brown hair and his right arm is fully tattooed.

Story continues below advertisement

If you see Jones, you are asked to contact the RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Suspect in double homicide outside Creston is found dead in Salmo' Suspect in double homicide outside Creston is found dead in Salmo
Suspect in double homicide outside Creston is found dead in Salmo – Jan 7, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPStabbingShuswapWanted ManKamloops RCMPblind bayBlind Bay stabbingTerrance Jones
Flyers
More weekly flyers