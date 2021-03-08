Canada getting first female vice chief of defence staff after military shake-up

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian military is getting its first female vice chief of defence staff.

According to an internal military notice of promotions seen by Global News, Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau will no longer hold the position and Lt.-Gen. Frances J. Allen will take over the role in his place.

The annual list of promotions and retirements for the Canadian Armed Forces was provided by a source, who asked for anonymity to disclose the private notice.

Allen has served as Canada’s military representative to the NATO military council since July 2020. She has a long career in the military and has held numerous leadership roles including as deputy vice chief of the defence staff and as director general of the military’s cyberspace division.

Story continues below advertisement

Rouleau was named to the role in July 2020 and has previously served as commander of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command and the Canadian Joint Operations Command.

He will move instead to the role of strategic advisor to the chief of the defence staff on future capabilities.

Rouleau is going to be a strategic advisor to the CDS on future capabilities. Seems like a significant demotion. Usually you retire out of VCDS you don’t go from second in command to advisor. ROULEAU was also passed over for acting CDS. — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) March 9, 2021

The unusual move will see Rouleau advising acting Chief of Defence Staff Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre on modernizing military investments and plans.

It comes as the military faces a crisis of allegations of sexual misconduct against high-level leaders that has led to military police investigations into both the current and former chiefs of the defence staff.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

1:28 Defence committee assures senior naval officer can testify after receiving threats Defence committee assures senior naval officer can testify after receiving threats