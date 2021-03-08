Menu

Health

B.C. post-secondary institutions advised to prepare for full return to campus in September

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 7:35 pm
A man on a skateboard and a young woman pass large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C.
A man on a skateboard and a young woman pass large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.’s post-secondary institutions were advised Monday to start preparing for a “full return to on-campus education this September.”

In a statement, Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training, said Dr. Bonnie Henry contacted the presidents of all public colleges and universities that a return to in-person instruction can be done safely this fall for all students, staff and faculty.

Read more: Coronavirus: No break on tuition as B.C.’s post-secondary students gear up for virtual semester

Kang said more guidelines will be coming for post-secondary institutions over the coming months.

“While we update the guidelines to ensure on-campus safety, I encourage students and families to start planning for in-person instruction on a campus of their choice in September,” she said in a release.

“I also know some people will be feeling nervous. Your safety is our top priority. At every step, we’re going to be working with Dr. Henry and all our partners to make sure the right measures are in place to keep people safe.”

