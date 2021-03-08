Menu

Health

More schools in Surrey, B.C., dealing with COVID-19 variant exposures

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 12:57 pm
Fraser Health warning of more schools with an exposure of a COVID-19 variant of concern.
Fraser Health warning of more schools with an exposure of a COVID-19 variant of concern. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

Another set of schools in Surrey are dealing with COVID-19 variant exposures with the spring break holiday fast approaching.

Fraser Health is working with the district to manage the cases at Westerman Elementary, Chimney Hill Elementary, Fleetwood Park Secondary, Frank Hurt Secondary, Princess Margaret Secondary and Tamanawis Secondary.

Teachers in Surrey who are fed up with what they call the province’s refusal to bring stronger health protocols into the classroom have been protesting by wearing red and hosting ‘walk-ins’ at the start of the day to bring attention to the issue.

Click to play video 'Staff at James Ardiel Elementary in Surrey hold ‘walk-in’ Friday morning' Staff at James Ardiel Elementary in Surrey hold ‘walk-in’ Friday morning
Staff at James Ardiel Elementary in Surrey hold ‘walk-in’ Friday morning – Feb 26, 2021

Read more: Surrey elementary school teachers walk in solidarity as concern around COVID-19 variants grows

Story continues below advertisement

One Langley mom, who organized the Sick-Out BC campaign earlier this year, which encouraged parents to keep their kids home from school, says attention is now focusing on a “Red for BCEd” drive-by parade taking place Monday afternoon in front of health authority offices across the province.

Trending Stories

“We’ve spoken to everybody, a lot of the times we don’t even get a reply, it falls back on Bonnie Henry, she’s the one that makes all the rules,” organizer Miranda Tracy told Global News.

Participants are being asked to dress or decorate their vehicles in red and not to exit their vehicles.

Tracy said she wants to see mandatory masks, less classroom density and better ventilation in classrooms.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 school safety: B.C. parent calls for drive-by protests in every health region' COVID-19 school safety: B.C. parent calls for drive-by protests in every health region
COVID-19 school safety: B.C. parent calls for drive-by protests in every health region

Read more: B.C. parents to protest school COVID-19 safety measures at health authorities’ offices on Monday

CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronaviruscovid-19 bcCovid-19 VariantsSchool variantsSchool variants BCSurrey school variants

