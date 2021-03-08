More schools in Surrey, B.C., dealing with COVID-19 variant exposures

Send this page to someone via email

Another set of schools in Surrey are dealing with COVID-19 variant exposures with the spring break holiday fast approaching.

Fraser Health is working with the district to manage the cases at Westerman Elementary, Chimney Hill Elementary, Fleetwood Park Secondary, Frank Hurt Secondary, Princess Margaret Secondary and Tamanawis Secondary.

Teachers in Surrey who are fed up with what they call the province’s refusal to bring stronger health protocols into the classroom have been protesting by wearing red and hosting ‘walk-ins’ at the start of the day to bring attention to the issue.

0:55 Staff at James Ardiel Elementary in Surrey hold ‘walk-in’ Friday morning Staff at James Ardiel Elementary in Surrey hold ‘walk-in’ Friday morning – Feb 26, 2021

One Langley mom, who organized the Sick-Out BC campaign earlier this year, which encouraged parents to keep their kids home from school, says attention is now focusing on a “Red for BCEd” drive-by parade taking place Monday afternoon in front of health authority offices across the province.

“We’ve spoken to everybody, a lot of the times we don’t even get a reply, it falls back on Bonnie Henry, she’s the one that makes all the rules,” organizer Miranda Tracy told Global News.

Participants are being asked to dress or decorate their vehicles in red and not to exit their vehicles.

Tracy said she wants to see mandatory masks, less classroom density and better ventilation in classrooms.

1:59 COVID-19 school safety: B.C. parent calls for drive-by protests in every health region COVID-19 school safety: B.C. parent calls for drive-by protests in every health region

