London, Ont., dealership thankful sales rep alive following reckless theft

A family-owned car dealership in east London, Ont., says it’s thankful one of its sales representatives is alive after the business fell victim to a dangerous theft last week.

On Sunday, Sport Motors shared compiled surveillance footage in a Facebook post that shows an incident the dealership says took place on March 3.

According to the Facebook post, a man came into Sport Motors around 5:45 p.m. “inquiring about a 2018 BMW M4.”

The sales representative attending to the customer turned on the car after the customer requested to hear the engine running. Once the customer entered the car, he told the sales rep that he had to make a phone call and was left alone inside the vehicle, according to Sport Motors.

“He was given the privacy to call, our sales rep stood close by in front of the vehicle,” said Sport Motors.

“The suspect floors the vehicle towards the sales rep hitting him falling on the hood and kept accelerating, the sales rep had been scared for his life hanging on.”

In the video posted to Facebook, the car can be seen driving off with a sales representative clinging to the hood as it speeds up shortly after.

Sport Motors says the BMW then turned onto Oxford Street East with the sales representative still clinging to the hood.

“He ran red lights, drove onto oncoming traffic… going at least 100 km/h, swerved left and right aggressively to throw (the sales representative) off with no regards for his life, people or the law,” said Sport Motors.

Later in the video, the sales representative can be seen falling off the hood of the BMW as the car drives away. Most traffic in the street slows down soon after, with the exception of a silver car that narrowly misses the man.

“A Silver Audi A4 (the customer) came with also drove recklessly and hit the sales man after trying to pass the cars through the bus lane,” Sport Motors added.

“It is unfortunate that thieves nowadays are capable of such action.”

Sport Motors added that the suspects involved were not caught and that the BMW involved was spotted via GPS tracker in North York.

London police have confirmed this update to Global News and are asking anyone with information to come forward.