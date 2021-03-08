Man dies after collision between transport truck, minivan: Stratford police

Send this page to someone via email

Police officers in Stratford continue to investigate a fatal crash on the outskirts of town early Monday morning.

Stratford police say they were called to the intersection of Perth Road 113 (Embro Road) at Line 29 shortly before 6 a.m. Monday morning for the collision.

Read more: Man charged after the fake name he gave Perth OPP was that of federal offender

They say a collision occurred between a minivan, which was travelling east on Line 29, and a transport truck, which was heading south on Road 113.

The driver of the minivan was transported to hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The collision remains under investigation and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.