London, Ont., pair charged after hardware store employee reportedly threatened with knife

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pair of Londoners is facing charges after an employee at a store was reportedly threatened with a knife, officials say.

London police say around 3 p.m. Thursday, an employee at a hardware store located at 600 Fanshawe Park Road East saw a woman putting items inside a bag.

Police say the woman was with a man.

Officers say the man approached the employee and reportedly took out a knife and made threats towards him.

Police were contacted.

Read more: Police investigate bomb threat at London car dealership

The woman reportedly left the store without paying for any items.

Story continues below advertisement

When she was approached by the employee, she fled on foot through the parking lot, police say.

Both suspects were found and arrested by police. No injuries were reported.

Police say around $8,000 worth of items was recovered.

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with theft and a 34-year-old man has been charged with uttering threats and assault.

The pair is set to appear in court on May 26.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

1:54 Edmonton liquor store ID scanning pilot to expand after huge drop in thefts Edmonton liquor store ID scanning pilot to expand after huge drop in thefts – Dec 15, 2020