Canada

London, Ont., pair charged after hardware store employee reportedly threatened with knife

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 5, 2021 5:55 pm
File photo of a London police vehicle.
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

A pair of Londoners is facing charges after an employee at a store was reportedly threatened with a knife, officials say.

London police say around 3 p.m. Thursday, an employee at a hardware store located at 600 Fanshawe Park Road East saw a woman putting items inside a bag.

Police say the woman was with a man.

Officers say the man approached the employee and reportedly took out a knife and made threats towards him.

Police were contacted.

The woman reportedly left the store without paying for any items.

Story continues below advertisement

When she was approached by the employee, she fled on foot through the parking lot, police say.

Trending Stories

Both suspects were found and arrested by police. No injuries were reported.

Police say around $8,000 worth of items was recovered.

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with theft and a 34-year-old man has been charged with uttering threats and assault.

The pair is set to appear in court on May 26.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

