Manitoba’s top doctor gives coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s chief public health officer will give a live COVID-19 update Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

0:47 Coronavirus: Manitoba loosens restrictions on gatherings, businesses Coronavirus: Manitoba loosens restrictions on gatherings, businesses

Over the weekend Manitoba reported 127 new cases and three additional deaths from the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Since last March Manitoba has reported 32,225 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 907 Manitobans with the virus have died.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.