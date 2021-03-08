Menu

Health

Manitoba’s top doctor gives coronavirus update

By Shane Gibson Global News
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Monday, March 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Monday, March 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s chief public health officer will give a live COVID-19 update Monday.

Read more: Woman in her 20s dies, 71 new coronavirus cases in Manitoba Saturday

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

Coronavirus: Manitoba loosens restrictions on gatherings, businesses

Over the weekend Manitoba reported 127 new cases and three additional deaths from the virus.

Read more: 2 more deaths, 56 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Sunday

Since last March Manitoba has reported 32,225 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 907 Manitobans with the virus have died.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

