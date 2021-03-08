Some COVID-19 restrictions lifted in parts of Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in many parts of Quebec will be able to eat in restaurants and work out in gyms starting Monday as five regions of the province are downgraded from red to orange on the province’s colour-coded pandemic alert level system.

The evening curfew will also move to 9:30 p.m. from 8 p.m. in Quebec City, Chaudiere-Appalaches, Estrie, Mauricie and Centre-du-Quebec.

Cases and hospitalizations across the province have stabilized in recent weeks after a dramatic drop earlier in the year.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has opted to maintain restrictions in Montreal and the surrounding regions because public health authorities fear a novel coronavirus variant will soon cause regional case numbers and hospitalization rates to rise again.

Legault has said the province is racing to vaccinate vulnerable older adults before the more transmissible variant first identified in the United Kingdom can fully take hold.

Health Minister Christian Dube has said the province will step up the pace of vaccination this week as more regions join Montreal in opening mass immunization clinics for the general public.

As of Sunday night, the provincial vaccine booking website said the age of eligibility for shots ranged from 70 to 80 years old depending on the region.