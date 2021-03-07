Calgary police searching for missing 29-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police need the public’s help to find a man who has been missing since the end of February.

Officers said Sunday that Cody Presnell, 29, was reported missing on Thursday, March 4.

He was last seen in person in the community of Livingston on Feb. 21. He was wearing a black hat with a red, white and blue Champion logo, a black jacket, blue jeans and black Nike Air shoes.

“His family have lost contact with him and are concerned as this is out of character for Cody,” police said. Tweet This

Officers said Presnell is five-feet-10-inches tall and 140 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He has tattoos on his left forearm that include the name “Hayden” and a rifle.

Police mentioned Presnell’s ties to Invermere, B.C.

If you have information about his disappearance, contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.