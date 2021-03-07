Menu

Canada

Seasonal pay parking coming to two popular Metro Vancouver parks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 7, 2021 4:56 pm
Click to play video 'Seasonal pay parking coming to two Metro Vancouver parks' Seasonal pay parking coming to two Metro Vancouver parks
Pay parking is coming soon to Lynn Headwaters Regional Park on the North Shore and Belcarra in the Tri-Cities as the recreational areas become victims of their own success during the COVID-19 pandemic. Emad Agahi reports.

Starting in a few weeks, visitors to a pair of popular Metro Vancouver parks will need to shell out $2 per hour for parking.

The new fees will operate from Mar. 1 to Oct. 31 at Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver, and from Apr. 1 to Sept. 30 at Belcarra Regional Park, which includes the popular Sasamat Lake, in the Tri-Cities area.

Read more: ‘The Florida of Metro Vancouver’: Concern over crowds at Belcarra Regional Park

Metro Vancouver initiated the pay parking after massive demand for park space during the pandemic last summer led to crowding and parking chaos at some of the region’s more popular destinations.

“First thing in the morning the parking lot fills up, sometimes before 8 a.m. and people fight for parking spots throughout the day,” Mike Redpath, director of regional parks for Metro Vancouver, told Global News.

It says there were more than 16.5 million visits to the regional park system in 2020, up almost 40 per cent from the year prior.

Click to play video 'Metro Vancouver parks and beaches packed' Metro Vancouver parks and beaches packed
Metro Vancouver parks and beaches packed – Jul 27, 2020

Redpath said the hope is that pricing parking will help control that demand.

“It is an important visitor and demand management tool,” he said. “We realize there are other opportunities for people to access our regional parks, including transit.”

Both the Lynn Headwaters Regional Park and Belcarra Park are accessible by bus.

Read more: Metro Vancouver beaches packed with season-high heat in forecast

Redpath said the $2 fee was estimated to be a fair market price for the parking and said the District of North Vancouver was also implementing its own pay parking in the area around Lynn Headwaters.

Metro Vancouver does not have an estimate for how much revenue the fee will generate. Redpath said since the idea is to control demand, not raise money. All revenue will be redirected back into improving the parks.

The new fees will be reviewed next year, but Redpath said the plan is for the pay parking to remain in place permanently.

