Metro Vancouver beaches packed with season-high heat in forecast

Early bird Metro Vancouverites flocked to popular Tri-Cities beaches, Sunday — forecast to be the hottest day of the summer.

Temperatures in the region are expected to hit a high of 27 C near the water and up to 34 C inland.

Metro Vancouver said parking lots at White Pine Beach and Sasamat Lake in Belcarra Regional Park were full before 9 a.m.

BC Hydro said lots were full at the nearby Buntzen Lake before 9 a.m. as well.

Huge demand amid efforts to maintain physical distancing has been a persistent issue at the lakes throughout the summer.

Officials have taken to closing the lots for the remainder of the day once they are full in the morning.

Bylaw officers have also been cracking down on drivers who park illegally on the shoulders of the nearby roads.

Metro Vancouver said parking lots at Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver were also closed before 10 a.m., though a shuttle service is available from Karen Magnussen Community Centre.