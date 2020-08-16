Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Metro Vancouver beaches packed with season-high heat in forecast

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 16, 2020 1:13 pm
Metro Vancouverites try and beat the heat at Belcarra Regional Park on July 27, 2020.
Metro Vancouverites try and beat the heat at Belcarra Regional Park on July 27, 2020. Global News

Early bird Metro Vancouverites flocked to popular Tri-Cities beaches, Sunday — forecast to be the hottest day of the summer.

Temperatures in the region are expected to hit a high of 27 C near the water and up to 34 C inland.

Read more: ‘The Florida of Metro Vancouver’: Concern over crowds at Belcarra Regional Park

Metro Vancouver said parking lots at White Pine Beach and Sasamat Lake in Belcarra Regional Park were full before 9 a.m.

Metro Vancouver parks and beaches packed
Metro Vancouver parks and beaches packed

BC Hydro said lots were full at the nearby Buntzen Lake before 9 a.m. as well.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Huge demand amid efforts to maintain physical distancing has been a persistent issue at the lakes throughout the summer.

Officials have taken to closing the lots for the remainder of the day once they are full in the morning.

Read more: ‘Hot spell’ forecast for B.C.’s Lower Mainland, starting Sunday

Bylaw officers have also been cracking down on drivers who park illegally on the shoulders of the nearby roads.

Metro Vancouver said parking lots at Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver were also closed before 10 a.m., though a shuttle service is available from Karen Magnussen Community Centre.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WeatherHeatSpecial Weather StatementHeat WarningVancouver weatherMetro Vancouver weatherTri-CitiesBelcarravancouver heatWhite Pinebuntzen
Flyers
More weekly flyers