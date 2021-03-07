Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 1 westbound traffic delayed after semi-trailer catches fire near Scott Lake Hill: Alberta RCMP

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted March 7, 2021 2:28 pm
The burned semi-trailed on Highway 1 in Alberta on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
The burned semi-trailed on Highway 1 in Alberta on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Courtesy: Patt Felton

Police warned drivers to take alternate routes after a semi-trailer caught fire near Scott Lake Hill and caused westbound traffic on Alberta’s Highway 1 to be delayed on Sunday.

Cochrane RCMP and Springbank Fire Station responded to a report of a semi-trailer on fire in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 west of Highway 68 after 9 a.m.

Trending Stories

RCMP said the semi-trailer was hauling frozen foods.

The driver was able to escape, and no one was injured, police said.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPHighway 1Rockyview CountyHighway 1 trafficAlberta Highway 1 semi fireHighway 1 semi firesemi catches fire Albertasemi-trailer catches fire Albertasemi-trailer fire Alberta

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers