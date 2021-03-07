Benefit concert helps raise money for Saint John musician battling cancer

Send this page to someone via email

The music community in Saint John has come together to help a friend and colleague battling a rare form of cancer.

Jed Pye, known for his work with Sidekick and The Jed and Moe Show, said he was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (DLBCL) in late January.

“It was scary,” he said of his diagnosis. “Scary for the family and it was a lot to take in.”

Pye, 53, has been a fixture in the local music scene for 30 years, performing with his wife, Maureen. His most recent show was on New Year’s Eve.

The cancer diagnosis combined with the pandemic have created many challenges for his family.

“The doctor told me, originally when she first told me, she just told me that I have a lot to start processing,” Pye said.

The local music community is rallying around the Pye family. More than a dozen acts, most of them friends of Jed and Maureen, were due to perform Sunday at an all-day concert at Pub Down Under on Main Street.

George Buchanan, who helped organize the concert and performed with the opening act, Party Line, said all the bands volunteered their time in support of their fellow musician.

He said there was no hesitation from any of the musicians.

“(Jed is) one of those guys that when we needed something to help somebody out, he was always just a phone call away,” Buchanan said. “And he still is today. We wish him well. I hope that he pulls out on the other side and we can get together and jam again sometime soon.”

Saint John band Party Line were among performers at a concert to benefit Jed Pye at Pub Down Under, Main Street, on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Tim Roszell/Global News

Michael Emmerson, a performer with the group Southern Comfort, said his connection to Pye runs deep.

“Not only is Jed a staple in the community, he’s been my best friend for the past 30 years,” Emmerson said. “He was the best man at my wedding and I couldn’t think of a better reason to be here just to support my friend.”

Pye was not able to attend the show but hoped to catch some it through a live stream online as he returned to the hospital.

He said it’s humbling to know there is so much love for him in the community.

“You know, people are going to take time out of their day,” he said, holding back tears. “It’s overwhelming. It’s really overwhelming, put it that way.”

Pye’s family launched a Facebook page called “Jed’s Journey” to document his cancer battle. An online auction is slated for March 12.

He said his doctors have given him a 50-80 per cent chance of beating the illness and he expressed confidence that he will get back on stage again.

“Confident enough that I have two bookings booked next summer,” Pye laughed.