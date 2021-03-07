21-year-old man arrested after assault in College Park neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police have charged a 21-year-old man with two counts of aggravated assault after two people were attacked with a knife in the city’s College Park neighbourhood.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Carleton Drive around 7:45 p.m. for a report that a man had assaulted two people with a knife. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police had a name and description of the suspect and he was arrested near the home.

The victims are reported to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victims and suspect know each other.

