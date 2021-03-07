Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

21-year-old man arrested after assault in College Park neighbourhood

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 7, 2021 12:29 pm
Teen arrested after speeding away from Saskatoon police in stolen SUV
Two victims reportedly have serious but non-life-threatening injuries after they were attacked with a knife. File / Global News

Saskatoon police have charged a 21-year-old man with two counts of aggravated assault after two people were attacked with a knife in the city’s College Park neighbourhood.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Carleton Drive around 7:45 p.m. for a report that a man had assaulted two people with a knife. The suspect then fled the scene.

Read more: Man in position of authority in reported case of sexual exploitation with teen: Saskatoon police

Police had a name and description of the suspect and he was arrested near the home.

Trending Stories

The victims are reported to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victims and suspect know each other.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Saskatoon police investigating city’s third homicide of 2021' Saskatoon police investigating city’s third homicide of 2021
Saskatoon police investigating city’s third homicide of 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceAggravated AssaultSaskatoon AssaultCollege Parkassault with a knifeCarleton DriveCollege Park assaultSaskatoon College Park

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers