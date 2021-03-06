Four-goal second period launches Habs over Jets 7-1

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a game the Winnipeg Jets would like to forget about as they head to Toronto to continue a five game eastern road trip.

Montreal found twine four times in the second period on their way to a 7-1 win.

It was the Canadiens’ first win against Winnipeg in five meetings.

Connor Hellebuyck was pulled with 5:35 left in the second period after giving up four goals on 19 shots.

Laurent Brossoit didn’t fare much better at all, giving up three goals on nine shots throughout the remainder of the game.

3:15 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Connor Hellebuyck Interview – Mar. 6 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Connor Hellebuyck Interview – Mar. 6

Carey Price picked up his seventh win of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

Mathieu Perreault ruined Price’s shutout bid on the power play with 8:46 left in the game.

The loss sees the Jets’ record drop to 15-8-1.

5:36 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – Mar. 6 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – Mar. 6

Montreal improves to 11-6-6 on the year.

Price (7-4-3) got the nod in Montreal’s net over Jake Allen (4-2-3) who allowed four goals on 27 shots in Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss at home to Winnipeg.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price stops Winnipeg Jets’ Paul Stastny (25) during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, March 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graham Hughes

The only thing recorded on the box score in the opening fifteen minutes was a Mathieu Perreault high-sticking penalty.

Story continues below advertisement

Connor Hellebuyck made a stellar save on Jesperi Kotkaniemi to keep things scoreless on the penalty kill.

The Jets’ goalie followed that up by a blocker save on Jonathan Drouin, who was sprung loose on a breakaway following a Nikolaj Ehlers giveaway.

The Montreal flurry continued with a dose of puck luck as Connor Hellebuyck circled behind his net to play an incoming puck. The puck got jammed along the near boards and popped right out to a wide open Josh Anderson.

The 26-year-old’s tenth goal of the season gave Montreal a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Montreal’s Josh Anderson (17) celebrates with teammates Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) and Alexander Romanov (27) after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, March 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graham Hughes

Montreal edged Winnipeg in first period shots 11-9.

Drouin found himself off to the races on an odd man rush to begin the second period. This time a Derek Forbort offensive blue line giveaway provided the chance.

Story continues below advertisement

Hellebuyck got a piece of the wrist shot with his shoulder for his 12th save of the game.

With 12:56 left in the middle frame, Tyler Toffoli wired a shot from the slot bar down to give the Habs a 2-0 lead.

Tucker Poolman threw a puck dangerously through the centre of the ice from his own corner and it got intercepted by Shea Weber at point. Weber poked it ahead to Toffoli for the winger’s 15th goal of the year.

Brendan Gallagher got in on the scoring party going five-hole on Hellebuyck minutes after the Toffoli goal.

Gallagher scored again 1:24 later, chasing Hellebuyck in favour of Laurent Brossoit.

Hellebuyck was sent packing giving up four goals on 19 shots through 34:25 of action.

It didn’t take long for the Habs to welcome Brossoit to the contest, as Joel Armia trickled one through his five hole propelling Montreal to a 5-0 lead.

All five Montreal goals came with both teams playing at full strength. The Habs led 5-0 after 40 minutes.

3:13 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Blake Wheeler Interview – Mar. 6 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Blake Wheeler Interview – Mar. 6

Paul Byron and Jeff Petry added tallies for Montreal in the third period.

Story continues below advertisement

Mathieu Perreault rounded out the scoring for both teams on the powerplay with 8:46 left on the clock.

The Jets will play three straight games in Toronto to wrap up a five game road trip.

The first installment of that series goes on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.

Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas will have the call on 680 CJOB, with the pre-game showing beginning at 4 p.m.