Western Hockey League provides coronavirus testing update for the Regina hub

The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced on Friday afternoon that all the teams in its Eastern hub have been cleared to begin full-team on-ice practices.

The league said 428 COVID-19 tests have been administered between the five Saskatchewan teams and the two Manitoba teams in the Regina hub.

All have come back negative.

Players, coaches and support staff were tested when they arrived in Regina, and then a second time after a mandatory quarantine period.

Across the entire league, the WHL has administered a total of 1,099 tests for COVID-19, from Feb. 12 through March 5, with no positive test results.

The 24-game Eastern Division schedule begins on March 12.

On opening day, the Brandon Wheat kings face the Moose Jaw Warriors at 4 p.m. In the evening, the Prince Albert Raiders face the Regina Pats at 8 p.m.

