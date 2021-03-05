Menu

Sports

Western Hockey League provides coronavirus testing update for the Regina hub

By Derek Bidwell Global News
The league said 428 COVID-19 tests have been administered between the five Saskatchewan teams and the two Manitoba teams in the Regina hub.
The Western Hockey League (WHL) announced on Friday afternoon that all the teams in its Eastern hub have been cleared to begin full-team on-ice practices.

The league said 428 COVID-19 tests have been administered between the five Saskatchewan teams and the two Manitoba teams in the Regina hub.

Read more: Saskatoon Blades throwing support behind Bobby Kirkness during cancer treatment

All have come back negative.

Players, coaches and support staff were tested when they arrived in Regina, and then a second time after a mandatory quarantine period.

Across the entire league, the WHL has administered a total of 1,099 tests for COVID-19, from Feb. 12 through March 5, with no positive test results.

The 24-game Eastern Division schedule begins on March 12.

On opening day, the Brandon Wheat kings face the Moose Jaw Warriors at 4 p.m. In the evening, the Prince Albert Raiders face the Regina Pats at 8 p.m.

Click to play video 'Prince Albert Raiders entering bubble as defending WHL champions' Prince Albert Raiders entering bubble as defending WHL champions
Prince Albert Raiders entering bubble as defending WHL champions
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19HockeySaskatoon SportsWHLSaskatchewan CoronavirusRegina SportsWestern Hockey LeagueRegina News

