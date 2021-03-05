Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: 1 case identified at St. Martha Catholic School in Kingston

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 4:43 pm
The school board was notified of a case at St. Martha Catholic School March 4. St. Martha Catholic School

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board says a case of COVID-19 has been identified at a Kingston elementary school.

According to a statement from the board, it was notified of a case at St. Martha Catholic School March 4. The board did not say whether it was staff or a student.

“As soon as the positive test result was received, public health — in collaboration with ALCDSB staff — began contacting possible contacts of that individual,” the board said.

The board said it has already been in contact with affected families, and all those who are required to self-isolate have been contacted by KFL&A Public Health.

On Friday, the health unit reported two new cases of the virus, a male between the age of 10 and 19 and a man in his 30s. There are 21 active cases of the virus in the region.

