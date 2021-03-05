Alberta’s Critical Work Benefit portal exposed employee information: province

Send this page to someone via email

The web portal that allows COVID-19 front-line workers across Alberta to access the Critical Worker Benefit exposed the personal information of 224 employees, the provincial government announced on Friday.

Minister of Labour and Immigration Jason Copping issued a news release that said the government was made aware of the issue earlier this week.

“I want to apologize to those employees who have been affected by this unfortunate situation,” Copping said.

The portal was temporarily shut down and the issue was resolved, he added.

“We are working with employers to contact affected employees directly and, as a precaution, the Government of Alberta will be providing credit monitoring to affected employees to ensure the protection of their identities, personal information and credit.”

If someone who has applied to receive the benefit is not contacted, their information was not affected, Cupping said. The government is working to contact the affected employees as soon as possible.

Premier Jason Kenney announced the one-time payment of $1,200 on Feb. 10, calling it a reward for going to work despite personal risk amidst the pandemic.

“They deserve the best that we can give them,” Kenney said at the time.

“No matter what, we’ve got your back right to the end of this difficult time.” Tweet This

The $465-million program was designed to benefit up to 380,000 workers in areas like health care, social services, retail and transportation.

Some applying for the benefit described the process as cumbersome.

Employers have to apply for the benefit on behalf of their employees with a multi-step process including signing up for a digital ID, submitting information on every employee, corporate banking information and signing a grant agreement. The employee’s SIN also needs to be submitted.

Companies then pass along the funds to their employees.

Copping said the government confirmed no information had been accessed or shared outside of the portal.

“We want to assure Albertans that the information entered into the Critical Worker Benefit application portal remains secure from the public.”

The province is now working with the privacy commissioner to make sure a similar issue doesn’t happen again.

