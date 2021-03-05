Menu

Crime

Homicide investigation underway after Winnipeg cops find human remains

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 10:54 am
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are working on identifying human remains that were discovered Thursday evening.

Police said they were called to Main Street and Alfred Avenue just before 6 p.m., where they found the remains of a person whose age and identity are still unknown.

Read more: Winnipeg police arrest homicide suspect, 2 others in 8-hour incident

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate while police wait for a scheduled post-mortem examination. If this death is confirmed to be a homicide, it would be Winnipeg’s third of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video 'Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case' Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case
Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case – Feb 10, 2021
