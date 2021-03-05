Homicide investigation underway after Winnipeg cops find human remains

Winnipeg police are working on identifying human remains that were discovered Thursday evening.
Police said they were called to Main Street and Alfred Avenue just before 6 p.m., where they found the remains of a person whose age and identity are still unknown.
The Homicide Unit continues to investigate while police wait for a scheduled post-mortem examination. If this death is confirmed to be a homicide, it would be Winnipeg’s third of 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
