Quebec adds 798 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths as vaccination ramps up

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded another 798 new novel coronavirus cases Friday, bringing its total to 291,175 over the course of the pandemic.

The province reported 10 additional deaths, including three in the past 24 hours, attributable to COVID-19. The health crisis has claimed the lives of 10,455 Quebecers to date.

The number of patients in hospital related to the virus dropped by nine to 617. Of them, there are four fewer people in intensive care units for a total of 111.

Quebec’s government-mandated health institute says it has confirmed 194 cases involving coronavirus variants, the first increase reported since Feb. 28. The institute says there are 1,462 presumed cases involving the mutations, up from 1,353 the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

The vaccination rollout saw another 18,234 doses administered Thursday as the campaign continues to ramp up.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

So far, a total of 510,479 jabs have been given in the province. Quebec has received 638,445 doses to date.

When it comes to screening, the province gave 27,685 tests Tuesday.

— With files from The Canadian Press