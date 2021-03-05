Menu

Health

Quebec adds 798 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths as vaccination ramps up

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Click to play video 'Canadian premiers call on feds to increase contribution to Canada Health Transfer' Canadian premiers call on feds to increase contribution to Canada Health Transfer
Quebec Premier François Legault on Thursday spoke virtually alongside Canada’s premiers and said they are calling upon the federal government to increase its monetary contribution to the Canada Health Transfer from 22 per cent to 35 per cent.

Quebec recorded another 798 new novel coronavirus cases Friday, bringing its total to 291,175 over the course of the pandemic.

The province reported 10 additional deaths, including three in the past 24 hours, attributable to COVID-19. The health crisis has claimed the lives of 10,455 Quebecers to date.

The number of patients in hospital related to the virus dropped by nine to 617. Of them, there are four fewer people in intensive care units for a total of 111.

Read more: Canada approves Johnson & Johnson’s 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine

Quebec’s government-mandated health institute says it has confirmed 194 cases involving coronavirus variants, the first increase reported since Feb. 28. The institute says there are 1,462 presumed cases involving the mutations, up from 1,353 the previous day.

The vaccination rollout saw another 18,234 doses administered Thursday as the campaign continues to ramp up.

So far, a total of 510,479 jabs have been given in the province. Quebec has received 638,445 doses to date.

When it comes to screening, the province gave 27,685 tests Tuesday.

With files from The Canadian Press

