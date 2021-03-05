Newmarket doctor charged with multiple sexual assaults, including one involving 14-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a 68-year-old doctor from Newmarket is facing numerous sexual assault-related charges after more victims came forward to investigators.

Police said an investigation started on Jan. 29 after a 37-year-old woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a doctor during a visit at a medical clinic located on Davis Drive, just west of Prospect Street.

Dr. Sam Naghibi was arrested and charged, police said.

Shortly after, police said nine more victims came forward and reported sexual assault incidents, including one involving a 14-year-old girl. Investigators said another victim reported being sexually assaulted after being given a “potent pain medication injection.”

Naghibi is facing 11 counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference of a person under the age of 16, sexual assault with a weapon, and administering a noxious substance.

Police said Naghibi worked at the medical clinic on Davis Drive since 2012. In 2011, police said he worked at another location on Wellington Street in Aurora.

Prior to that, from 2007 to 2011, Naghibi worked in New Glasgow, N.S.

Investigators encourage any other victims to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Additional sexual assault related charges have been laid against Doctor Sam NAGHIBI, 68, while he was working at medical clinics in Newmarket and Aurora. Anyone with information is asked to come forward. pic.twitter.com/nCURJVEsxb — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 5, 2021