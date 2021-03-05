Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Newmarket doctor charged with multiple sexual assaults, including one involving 14-year-old girl

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Sam Naghibi.
Sam Naghibi. Handout / York Regional Police

York Regional Police say a 68-year-old doctor from Newmarket is facing numerous sexual assault-related charges after more victims came forward to investigators.

Police said an investigation started on Jan. 29 after a 37-year-old woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a doctor during a visit at a medical clinic located on Davis Drive, just west of Prospect Street.

Dr. Sam Naghibi was arrested and charged, police said.

Shortly after, police said nine more victims came forward and reported sexual assault incidents, including one involving a 14-year-old girl. Investigators said another victim reported being sexually assaulted after being given a “potent pain medication injection.”

Read more: Ontario doctor facing additional sexual assault charges after 11 more victims come forward

Naghibi is facing 11 counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference of a person under the age of 16, sexual assault with a weapon, and administering a noxious substance.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said Naghibi worked at the medical clinic on Davis Drive since 2012. In 2011, police said he worked at another location on Wellington Street in Aurora.

Prior to that, from 2007 to 2011, Naghibi worked in New Glasgow, N.S.

Investigators encourage any other victims to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultYork Regional Policesex assaultAuroranewmarketMedical ClinicNew Glasgow Nova ScotiaDavis DriveDavis Drive doctors officeDr. Sam NaghibiNewmarket doctorNewmarket doctor charged sexual assaultSam Naghibi

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers